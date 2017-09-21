close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Japan PM Shinzo Abe says time for North Korea dialogue is over

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday rallied behind the US warning that "all options" are available to deal with North Korea and declared the time for dialogue over.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 00:18
Japan PM Shinzo Abe says time for North Korea dialogue is over
Pic Courtesy: PTI

United Nations: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday rallied behind the US warning that "all options" are available to deal with North Korea and declared the time for dialogue over.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Abe said "there is not much time left" to take action on North Korea which in recent weeks has detonated another nuclear bomb and fired a series of missiles over or near Japan.

TAGS

USJapanShinzo AbeNorth KoreaUnited Nationsnuclear bombmissiles

From Zee News

Law student accuses Rajasthan-based self-styled godman of rape
Chhattisgarh

Law student accuses Rajasthan-based self-styled godman of r...

Surgical strike: Indian soldiers got into close combat with Pakistan Army, says ex-commander
India

Surgical strike: Indian soldiers got into close combat with...

Barack Obama speaks out against Republican healthcare plan
AmericasWorld

Barack Obama speaks out against Republican healthcare plan

Asia

Pakistan PM complains to US about greater role for India in...

West Bengal Child Rights Commission moves SC over Rohingya deportation
West BengalIndia

West Bengal Child Rights Commission moves SC over Rohingya...

India ready to work above and beyond Paris climate deal: Sushma Swaraj
World

India ready to work above and beyond Paris climate deal: Su...

Mahmud Abbas at UN calls for end to &#039;apartheid&#039; for Palestinians
WorldAsia

Mahmud Abbas at UN calls for end to 'apartheid' f...

Angela Merkel says in &#039;clear disagreement&#039; with Donald Trump over North Korea
AmericasWorld

Angela Merkel says in 'clear disagreement' with D...

225 killed in massive Mexico earthquake, rescue efforts on
AmericasWorld

225 killed in massive Mexico earthquake, rescue efforts on

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi