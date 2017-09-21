Japan PM Shinzo Abe says time for North Korea dialogue is over
United Nations: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday rallied behind the US warning that "all options" are available to deal with North Korea and declared the time for dialogue over.
Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Abe said "there is not much time left" to take action on North Korea which in recent weeks has detonated another nuclear bomb and fired a series of missiles over or near Japan.