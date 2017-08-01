close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Japan PM to rejig Cabinet on Thursday

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will rejig his Cabinet and ruling party executives on Thursday.As per local media reports, the government`s top spokesman had informed about the reshuffle on Tuesday.The reshuffle is being seen as a bid by Abe to regain public support which was shaken due to a series of scandals.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 10:01
Japan PM to rejig Cabinet on Thursday

Tokyo: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will rejig his Cabinet and ruling party executives on Thursday.As per local media reports, the government`s top spokesman had informed about the reshuffle on Tuesday.The reshuffle is being seen as a bid by Abe to regain public support which was shaken due to a series of scandals.

The prime minister himself faced allegations of favouring a friend who sought approval for the construction of a new university department.According to government and ruling party sources, Abe has decided to keep key members, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso and is working on the selection of other Cabinet posts.He is also looking forward to push forward various policies with new members of his administration.

As per the local media reports, Toshimitsu Motegi and Itsunori Onodera, the LDP`s policy research council chairman and acting head of the body, respectively, are expected to be given key Cabinet posts.Onodera, who previously served as defense minister in the Abe Cabinet, would become a possible successor of Tomomi Inada who resigned last week as defense minister.Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, currently doubling as defense chief, is expected to stay on as top diplomat, the sources said.Transport minister Keiichi Ishii is also expected to stay on and Masahiko Komura, the party`s vice president is expected to remain in his current post, according to the sources.

TAGS

Shinzo AbeTokyocabinet reshuffle

From Zee News

Google introduces doodling, YouTube, Maps on Gboard
Technology

Google introduces doodling, YouTube, Maps on Gboard

PM Narendra Modi in Assam to review flood situation
Assam

PM Narendra Modi in Assam to review flood situation

US targets Venezuelan President Maduro for sanctions
World

US targets Venezuelan President Maduro for sanctions

Brazilian parliament returns from recess, to decide President&#039;s fate
World

Brazilian parliament returns from recess, to decide Preside...

Delhi: This gang breaks into houses, cut women&#039;s hair
Delhi

Delhi: This gang breaks into houses, cut women's hair

Gulf crisis: Qatar makes legal complaint to WTO over trade boycott
India

Gulf crisis: Qatar makes legal complaint to WTO over trade...

BlackBerry KEYOne set to be launched in India today – All you need to know
Mobiles

BlackBerry KEYOne set to be launched in India today – All y...

US Senate too divided to keep up healthcare push - Senator Hatch
World

US Senate too divided to keep up healthcare push - Senator...

China loves peace but won&#039;t compromise on sovereignty: President Xi
World

China loves peace but won't compromise on sovereignty:...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India

Ben is dating twin sisters. Would you like to be like Ben?

Maduro lambasts Trump