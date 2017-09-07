close
Japan PM warns North Korea against continuing nuclear program

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 07:44

Tokyo, Sep 7 (IANS) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned North Korea against continuing its current missile and nuclear weapons development policies.

Prior to leaving for Vladivostok to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum,Abe on Wednesday said that Japan would coordinate with Russia and international community to make North Korea understand that there would be no future for the country if it continues to pursue its nuclear ambitions, Efe news reported.

During his visit to Russia, Abe is also scheduled to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in the wake of Pyongyang`s latest nuclear test on Sunday and the August 29 launch of a ballistic missile that flew over Japan.

During the meeting, their second in less than four months, Abe was expected to seek Putin`s backing to increase pressure on the Kim Jong-un regime, according to the Japanese government.

Following Pyongyang`s test on Sunday, Abe spoke to Putin over the phone, and reminded him of the important role Russia can play as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in reigning in North Korea.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian president warned against cornering North Korea, and reiterated Moscow`s stance that sanctions against the regime in Pyongyang would not help resolve the problems on the Korean peninsula.

"One should not give in to emotions and drive North Korea into a corner," said Putin after a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Eastern Economic Forum.

Japan PMShinzo AbeNorth Koreaballistic missilenuclear weapons

