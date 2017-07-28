close
Japan Prime Minister Abe apologies to nation over resignation of cabinet minister

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Foreign Minister Fumiko Kishida would take additional charge of the defence portfolio.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 09:30

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday apologized to the nation over the resignation of Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, saying he bore full responsibility for appointing her to the post.

Speaking to reporters, Abe said Foreign Minister Fumiko Kishida would take additional charge of the defence portfolio.

Earlier, embattled Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada said she was resigning, after a series of gaffes, missteps and a cover-up at her ministry that have contributed to a sharp plunge in public support for Abe.

