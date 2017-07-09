close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Japan rescuers continue search as more rain forecast, at least 18 dead: Reports

About 1,900 policemen and soldiers, using heavy machinery, braved the rain and grappled with debris of driftwood and mud that have cut off roads and clogged flooded homes.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 13:11
Japan rescuers continue search as more rain forecast, at least 18 dead: Reports

Asakura: Japanese rescuers continued their search for victims of freak rains that have triggered floods and landslides in southwest Japan and left at least 18 people dead and hundreds of others displaced, public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.

About 1,900 policemen and soldiers, using heavy machinery, braved the rain and grappled with debris of driftwood and mud that have cut off roads and clogged flooded homes.

Authorities warned of more heavy rains later in the evening and potential landslides. The downpour has been caused by a low pressure over the Pacific that has sent warm, moist air into Japan`s seasonal rainy front.

In Fukuoka and neighbouring Oita, the hardest hit areas, 18 people have been killed and 14 have been injured, while roughly 570 have been left in the state of isolation and more than 20 still unaccounted for, NHK said. 

"Considering the feelings of those whose families are missing, I want to rescue as soon as possible," Kiyoharu Kawano of the Ground Self-Defense Force said.

Local residents tackled cleanup efforts with a struggle.

"It`s tough, it`s tough," said an elderly man, who was pushing a wheelbarrow in the heavy rain, carrying mud out of an old wooden "ramen" noodle restaurant. 

The city of Asakura was hit by more than 600 mm (24 inches) of rain since it started pouring on Wednesday, and Hita was pounded by nearly 450 mm of rain during the same period, the meteorological agency said, warning of yielding ground.

The meteorological agency said the rainy front was forecast to bring 120 mm of rain in the northern Kyushu region by Monday noon, and 100 mm of rain in the neighbouring Chugoku region, western Japan.

TAGS

JapanFloodsLandslidesRainAsakuraGround Self-Defense Force

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Life after death? Footage of fish thrashing around even after being sliced in half goes viral! - Watch video
Environment

Life after death? Footage of fish thrashing around even aft...

Ballabgarh lynching case: Junaid&#039;s father demands death penalty for main accused
India

Ballabgarh lynching case: Junaid's father demands deat...

Uttar Pradesh

BSP pulls up socks for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Rahul Gandhi will be face of opposition in 2019 election: Jyotiraditya Scinda
India

Rahul Gandhi will be face of opposition in 2019 election: J...

E-way bill system in GST to come from October
Technology

E-way bill system in GST to come from October

Security forces kill 35 ISIS terrorists in Mosul
WorldAsia

Security forces kill 35 ISIS terrorists in Mosul

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Is PM Modi changing Nehru's foreign policy?

Will PM Modi’s Israel visit bring the second Green Revolution to India?

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Journalists killed in the line of duty

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels