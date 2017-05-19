close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Japan scrambles jets after China allegedly flies drone

Japan lodged a "strong protest", after accusing China of "unilaterally escalating" tensions.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 11:15

Tokyo: Japan said on Friday that it scrambled fighter jets after a Chinese vessel sailing in disputed waters launched a drone, the latest bout of tension in a longstanding territorial row.

The two countries are at odds over a group of small uninhabited islands in the East China Sea administered as the Senkakus by Japan but claimed as the Diaoyus by China.

Yoshihide Suga, Japan's top government spokesman, told a regular briefing that the incident took place Thursday and that Japan lodged a "strong protest", accusing China of "unilaterally escalating" tensions.

Japan dispatched four planes, including two F-15 fighters and an airborne warning and control system (AWACS) plane to waters surrounding the islets, Japan's defence ministry said.

Coast guard ships from the two nations routinely patrol the area, known for rich fishing grounds and possible energy reserves, to back up their claims.

The countries have also occasionally engaged in potentially dangerous encounters in the air and at sea over the dispute but have avoided actual conflict.

The latest incident came as the Japan Coast Guard said four Chinese ships entered Japanese territorial waters Thursday.

 "This is the first time we see what appears to be a drone flown by Chinese ships that are sailing within territorial waters," Suga said.

 "This is a new form of activity by China," he added.

 "We strictly protested that this is a unilateral escalation and that we absolutely cannot accept it."

Japan has said its military scrambled a record number of jets last year, mostly in response to an increase in approaching Chinese aircraft.

Tokyo ordered its jets to the skies 1,168 times in the fiscal year through March, with 73 percent of the missions against aircraft either known to be or believed to originate from China.

Japanese officials believe China has been trying to analyze the capacity and response patterns of Japan's defense and coast guard personnel.

TAGS

fighter jetsJapanChinaAWACsCoast Guard

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf's latest photoshoot will wan...

Maharashtra police to train cops in 'emotional intelli...
Maharashtra

Maharashtra police to train cops in 'emotional intelli...

Slight rise in temperature in Delhi
Delhi

Slight rise in temperature in Delhi

&#039;Pervez Musharraf wants to appear in person in Benazir Bhutto murder case&#039;
WorldAsia

'Pervez Musharraf wants to appear in person in Benazir...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale underway: Here&#039;s how you can buy
Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale underway: Here's how you can...

Mysterious &#039;cold spot&#039; an evidence of a parallel universe? Scientists say, yes!
Space

Mysterious 'cold spot' an evidence of a parallel...

Syria Army retakes villages after deadly Islamic State atta...
WorldAsia

Syria Army retakes villages after deadly Islamic State atta...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video