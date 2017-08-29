close
Japan to respond to North Korea missile threat, says Japan`s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 06:50
Japan to respond to North Korea missile threat, says Japan`s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga attends a news conference after the launch of a North Korean missile at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe''s official residence in Tokyo (Reuters)

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan`s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday that North Korea`s latest missile launch was a threat that Tokyo would respond to firmly.

"This ballistic missile launch appeared to fly over our territory. It is an unprecedented, serious and grave threat to our nation," the top government spokesman told reporters. 

Japan protests the firing in the strongest terms, Suga said, calling a clear violation of United Nations resolutions. Japan will work closely with the United States, South Korea and other concerned nations to take a timely and appropriate response, he said.

The missile was fired around 5:58 a.m. Japan time (2058 GMT), flew over the northernmost main island of Hokkaido around 6:06 and fell into waters about 1,180 km to the east of Cape Erimo around 6:12, Suga said.

