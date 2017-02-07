close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

»
﻿

Japanese man charged with human trafficking from Cambodia

IANS | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 13:21

Phnom Penh: A Cambodian court on Tuesday charged a Japanese man with human trafficking for allegedly recruiting 10 Cambodian women to work in Tokyo where they were forced into sex trade.

Fukui Susumu, 52, manager of a Japanese restaurant in Phnom Penh, and his 28-year-old Cambodian wife as well as his 34-year-old male employee were arrested last week, Xinhua news agency reported.

The court prosecutor decided to charge them with unlawful recruitment for exploitation. The three could face prison terms of seven to 20 years if convicted.

Police said Susumu and his wife lured 10 Cambodian women in August last year to work in a restaurant in Japan, lying to them that they could earn between $3,000 and $5,000 a month.

However, when the women arrived in Japan in November, another Japanese man took them to work as waitresses in a restaurant in Gunma prefecture and forced them to have sex with clients, the police said.

Police said the arrest came after seven of the women secretly contacted the Cambodian embassy in Tokyo. The victims were repatriated to Cambodia last month. 

First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 13:21

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.