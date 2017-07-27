close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Japan's defence minister expected to resign on Friday: Reports

Japan`s embattled Defence Minister Tomomi Inada will resign on Friday over the suspected cover-up of information related to a UN peacekeeping mission and a former defence minister is already lined up to take her place, media said.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 16:31

Tokyo: Japan`s embattled Defence Minister Tomomi Inada will resign on Friday over the suspected cover-up of information related to a UN peacekeeping mission and a former defence minister is already lined up to take her place, media said.

A spokeswoman at Inada`s office on Thursday declined to comment on whether she would resign, which was first reported by broadcaster NHK.

Inada had launched an investigation into media reports that defence officials had tried to hide logs showing worsening security in South Sudan, where Japanese troops were taking part in a UN-led peacekeeping operation.

Inada will resign after Friday`s publication of the results of the investigation to take responsibility for the affair, according to NHK.

Inada, a protege of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, had denied reports of involvement in the cover-up but had been expected to be replaced in a cabinet reshuffle likely early next month because of the scandal, and a series of missteps that critics say contributed to a plunge in support for Abe.

Kyodo news agency said Abe was likely to choose as her successor somebody who had already served in the post, trying to project an image of stability as he battles a number of scandals.

Potential candidates include Itsunori Onodera, Kyodo said, who served as defence minister for nearly two years from 2012, when Abe returned to power, and is widely regarded as a safe pair of hands for the job.

The cover-up scandal has also led General Toshiya Okabe, chief of staff of the Ground Self Defence Forces, to decide to resign, media reported. A defence ministry spokesman declined to comment.

TAGS

JapanDefence Minister Tomomi InadaShinzo Abe

From Zee News

India raised Tibet, stapled visa issues with China: Sushma Swaraj
India

India raised Tibet, stapled visa issues with China: Sushma...

Know what Asaduddin Owaisi has to say on split within Bihar&#039;s Mahagathbandhan
Bihar

Know what Asaduddin Owaisi has to say on split within Bihar...

Rahul Gandhi accuses Nitish Kumar of betraying mandate, Bihar CM promises to give befitting reply at right time
Bihar

Rahul Gandhi accuses Nitish Kumar of betraying mandate, Bih...

Bihar

Will not allow Bihar Assembly to function, says RJD

WorldAsia

Pakistan SC may not deliver verdict in Panama case before A...

Delhi

Teenage boy forced to drink acid in Delhi

India

Centre asks states to do away with affidavits

Intex Technology unveils new smartphone model
Mobiles

Intex Technology unveils new smartphone model

Embarrassment for Lalu, RJD leader says many party MLAs wanted Tejashwi Yadav to quit
Bihar

Embarrassment for Lalu, RJD leader says many party MLAs wan...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels