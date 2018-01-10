Jeff Bezos surpasses Bill Gates to become world's richest man

Jeff Bezos, the founder-chairman of e-commerce giant Amazon, has propelled past Bill Gates to become world's richest man. Bezos net worth now stands at $106 Billion, ahead of Microsoft co-founder's $93.3 Billion.

Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post and private space travel firm Blue Origin, first exceeded $100 billion mark on Monday, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index – a daily ranking of world's richest people.

Bezos' spurt in wealth comes after the massive surge in sales during Holiday season 2017.

The Forbes has also listed Bezos as the wealthiest person in January 2018 with an estimated net worth of US$103 billion.

At number three on Bloomberg Billionaires Index is Warren Buffett with $87.3 Billion.

The fourth spot went to Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg with $77.3 Billion and fifth to retail magnate Amancio Ortega with $76.6 Billion.

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani is at number 20 on the list with $41.2 Billion.