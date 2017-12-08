Jerusalem embassy move probably not for 2 years: US State Secy
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Friday that the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem would probably not take place for at least two years.
| Updated: Dec 08, 2017, 19:09 PM IST
Comments |
Reuters photo
PARIS: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Friday that the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem would probably not take place for at least two years.
"This is not something that is going to happen this year or probably not next year but the president does want us to move in a very concrete, very steadfast way," Tillerson said after talks in Paris with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.