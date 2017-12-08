हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Jerusalem embassy move probably not for 2 years: US State Secy

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Friday that the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem would probably not take place for at least two years.

AFP| Updated: Dec 08, 2017, 19:09 PM IST
Reuters photo

PARIS: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Friday that the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem would probably not take place for at least two years.

"This is not something that is going to happen this year or probably not next year but the president does want us to move in a very concrete, very steadfast way," Tillerson said after talks in Paris with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Tags:
Donald TrumpJerusalemUnited StatesRex TillersonUS embassy JerusalemJean-Yves Le Drian
