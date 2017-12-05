Jerusalem status must be solved 'through negotiations': EU's Mogherini

Brussels: The EU`s diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said Tuesday that the status of Jerusalem must be resolved "through negotiations", as US President Donald Trump mulls recognising the city as the capital of Israel.

"A way must be found through negotiations to resolve the status of Jerusalem as the future capital of both states, so that the aspiration of both parties can be fulfilled," Mogherini said after talks in Brussels with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Trump on Monday delayed a decision on the highly contentious issue -- a crucial question in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict -- after public warnings from allies and private phonecalls between world leaders.

The EU, which supports a two-state solution to the conflict, has warned against doing anything that would jeopardise peace prospects.

"The European Union supports the resumption of a meaningful peace process towards a two state solution," Mogherini said.

"We believe that any action that would undermine this effort must absolutely be avoided."

International leaders have warned Trump that he risks outraging Muslims and jeopardising Middle East peace efforts if he goes ahead with a proposal to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and move the US embassy there.

Both Israelis and Palestinians claim Jerusalem as their capital and previous peace plans have stumbled over debates on whether, and how, to divide sovereignty or oversee holy sites.