close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

J&K: Bullet-riddled body found in Shopian

 Police on Tuesday recovered a bullet- riddled body of a vendor in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 12:40

Srinagar:  Police on Tuesday recovered a bullet- riddled body of a vendor in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased has been identified as Ishtiyaq Ahmad Wagay. He was shot dead by suspected militants last night, an official said.

The body of Wagay, a resident of Bijbehara town in Anantnag district, was found at Alamgunj in Shopian, the official said.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigations set in motion, he added.

TAGS

Jammu and KashmirshopianIshtiyaq Ahmad Wagay

From Zee News

JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav sides with Opposition in Rajya Sabha
India

JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav sides with Opposition in Rajya Sa...

Pune constable couple, who lied about climbing Mount Everest, suspended from force
Maharashtra

Pune constable couple, who lied about climbing Mount Everes...

Indian handset market crosses 350 million shipments in 2017
Internet & Social Media

Indian handset market crosses 350 million shipments in 2017

Accepting PM Narendra Modi&#039;s invitation, Donald Trump&#039;s daughter Ivanka to visit India in November
India

Accepting PM Narendra Modi's invitation, Donald Trump...

New graphene electronic tattoos can be applied with water
Science

New graphene electronic tattoos can be applied with water

The US is heating up! America witnesses dramatic rise in temperatures over last 4 decades: Federal report
Environment

The US is heating up! America witnesses dramatic rise in te...

After Malabar Naval exercise, India and US to conduct joint military exercise &#039;Yudh Abhyas 2017&#039;
India

After Malabar Naval exercise, India and US to conduct joint...

World

1 killed, 45 injured in truck blast in Lahore

Sharif&#039;s wife, daughter emerge PML-N nominees for vacated parliament seat
World

Sharif's wife, daughter emerge PML-N nominees for vaca...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Talk of war between India and China could turn out to be disastrous for both countries

Proactive digital policing key to stopping cyber crimes

DNA Edit | Crisis manager in crisis: Ahmed Patel’s win or loss will affect his standing in Congress

Interview | Digital economy can grow to $2 trillion in the next five years: Ravi Shankar Prasad

In the preserves of privacy, writes Kapil Sibal