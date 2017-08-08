J&K: Bullet-riddled body found in Shopian

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday recovered a bullet- riddled body of a vendor in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased has been identified as Ishtiyaq Ahmad Wagay. He was shot dead by suspected militants last night, an official said.

The body of Wagay, a resident of Bijbehara town in Anantnag district, was found at Alamgunj in Shopian, the official said.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigations set in motion, he added.