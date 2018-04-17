हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
John Cena

John Cena, Nikki Bella end their 6-year relationship just weeks before wedding

Cena and Bella, both professional wrestlers, got engaged in April last year and their wedding was scheduled for May 5.

Los Angeles: Wrestler-actor John Cena and fiancee Nikki Bella have called off their engagement just weeks before their wedding. The couple, who have been together for six years, requested for privacy following the cancelation of their wedding.

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," Bella tweeted.  "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

Without mentioning anything about the separation, John Cena took to Twitter to say, “Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way.”

Twitterati also reacted in disbelief, even as some took a dig at the separated couple over their decision:

Releasing a statement about the split on Instagram, Nikki Bella said, “After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple. While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.

(With PTI Inputs)

