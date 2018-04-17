John Cena, Nikki Bella end their 6-year relationship just weeks before wedding

Los Angeles: Wrestler-actor John Cena and fiancee Nikki Bella have called off their engagement just weeks before their wedding. The couple, who have been together for six years, requested for privacy following the cancelation of their wedding.

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," Bella tweeted. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

Cena and Bella, both professional wrestlers, got engaged in April last year and their wedding was scheduled for May 5.

Without mentioning anything about the separation, John Cena took to Twitter to say, “Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way.”

Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 16, 2018

Twitterati also reacted in disbelief, even as some took a dig at the separated couple over their decision:

This man John Cena is stronger than many relationships Do you remember this pic.twitter.com/DTmmpFuF0K — Black & Ugly (@ItsLDot_Spiffy) April 16, 2018

just need to have this video of John Cena posted so I can re-watch it whenever pic.twitter.com/uePRZ9qLSS — matty, mo (@MonrovianPrince) April 16, 2018

John Cena lost so many big matches. Then he lost the biggest match of his career to The Undertaker. Then he lost the love of his life. The journey John Cena is going through to capture his 17th World Championship is incredible. — DM PUNK (@TACOSONTHELOW) April 16, 2018

Releasing a statement about the split on Instagram, Nikki Bella said, “After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple. While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.

(With PTI Inputs)