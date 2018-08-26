हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
John McCain

John McCain, US senator and former presidential candidate, dead at 81

McCain had been battling a malignant brain tumour - also called glioblastoma - which had been discovered in 2017.

Reuters Photo

John S McCain, a Republican congressman and senator from Arizona who had twice contested for US presidency, died on Saturday. He was 81.

McCain had been battling a malignant brain tumour - also called glioblastoma - which had been discovered in 2017. He had since been receiving periodic treatment through radiation and chemotherapy.

An influential congressman despite never having made it to the White House, McCain was a respected voice in American politics. He was also a decorated war hero and was also a POW during the Vietnam War. That he came from a family of high-ranking military officials made his capture quite the sensational news at the time. He would return home after two years in captivity.

From hereon, McCain would set his sights on a career in politics and would go on to announce his presidential candidacy twice - in 2000 and in 2008. He would first lose to George W.Bush who became the Republican candidate and the eventual US President, and then to Barack Obama in the Presidential race.

A tall figure nonetheless, McCain commanded some sort of respect from political friends as well as foes.
 

 

 

 

Mccain leaves behind wife Cindy Hensley and seven children.

John McCainRepublican partyBarack ObamaGeorge BushDonald Trump

