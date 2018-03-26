Jolt for Islamabad's dream of NSG seat as Trump sanctions seven Pakistan firms for nuclear trade

The Donald Trump administration has imposed sanctions against seven Pakistani firms citing that the firms pose a 'significant risk' to the United States due to being involved in nuclear trade. The decision to impose sanctions could come as a massive jolt to Pakistan - a country which has been eyeing a place in the exclusive Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

Dawn newspaper reported on Monday that in a list prepared by US Bureau of Industry and Security, seven Pakistani firms have been identified as potential threats because they are either involved or are likely to be involved in nuclear activities which compromise US' national security. The seven firms are part of a larger list of 23 firms from the world over including 15 from South Sudan.

Security experts believe that the decision to impose sanctions may have a detrimental impact on Pakistan's ambitions of joining NSG because the country's image has taken a hit. While the global community has largely always been concerned about the safety of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal, the country has maintained that its civilian and military nuclear installations are absolutely secure. It has also attempted to advance its case for NSG membership by saying that its a responsible country.