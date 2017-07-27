Jordan says Israel holy site move 'step towards calm'

Amman: Jordan on Thursday welcomed Israel's removal of all new security measures from Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound after nearly two weeks of sometimes deadly unrest.

"The ending of the Israeli measures at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound is an essential step towards calm," Information Minister Mohammad al-Momani said after Israel took away newly installed railings and scaffolding early on Thursday, following its removal of metal detectors earlier this week.

Jordan is the official custodian of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem and is one of only two Arab governments to have signed a peace treaty with Israel.