Jamal Khashoggi

Journalist Khashoggi was strangled immediately on entering Saudi embassy: Turkish prosecutor

The accusation is likely to cause further embarrassment to the Saudi establishment.

Journalist Khashoggi was strangled immediately on entering Saudi embassy: Turkish prosecutor
Reuters Photo

Istanbul: Istanbul's chief prosecutor's office said on Wednesday journalist Jamal Khashoggi was suffocated as soon as he entered Saudi Arabia's consulate on October 2 in a pre-planned killing, and his body was then dismembered and disposed of.

It also said in a statement that no concrete results were reached in chief prosecutor Irfan Fidan's talks in Istanbul this week with Saudi public prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb. 

Jamal KhashoggiSaudi Arabia

