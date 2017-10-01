close
Junior Hefner is as big a 'Playboy' as his father - Check out pics

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner died of natural causes aged 91 on Wednesday night.

﻿
Last Updated: Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 11:38
Junior Hefner is as big a &#039;Playboy&#039; as his father - Check out pics

Los Angeles: Youngest son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who died of natural causes aged 91 on Wednesday night, plans to carry on the legacy of his father.

Cooper Hefner, 26, is the chief creative officer at Playboy Enterprises, founder of media company HOP and a member of the California State Military Reserve.

After his father death, Cooper is expected to inherit some of his father's £40 million net worth.

Growing up in the famous mansion of Hefner, he's led quite a wildlife.

The images below reveal the high-flying life of the Cooper - from getting engaged to Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne to partying hard with his friends. (Pictures courtesy - instagram.com/cooperbhefner).

 

TAGS

PlayboyPlayboy EnterprisesHugh HefnerCooper HefnerScarlett Byrne

