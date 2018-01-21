Kabul Intercontinental Hotel attack: 13-hour-long seize ends as all terrorists eliminated

Kabul: Members of Special Afghan Security Forces on Sunday eliminated all four terrorists who stormed the upscale Intercontinental Hotel here late on Saturday and took hundreds of foreign guests and staff hostage for several hours.

According to Tolo News, the Afghanistan Ministry of Interior (MoI) today confirmed that all the four terrorists, who attacked the Intercontinental Hotel here, have been eliminated after a 13-hour stand-off with the security forces.

MoI spokesperson Najib Danish also informed that the security forces were finally able to sweep most areas of the hotel in their bid to bring the situation under control.

A heavy exchange of fire between the terrorists and the security forces resulted in the killing of 10 persons including all four attackers, the authorities said.

Seven others were wounded in the attack, the Afghan Interior Ministry spokesperson said.

"The attack has ended completely after all the assailants were eliminated," the spokesperson said.

The incident occurred late on Saturday when gunmen burst into the heavily guarded hotel, located atop a hill in the west of the Afghan capital.

Another MoI official, Rahimi, added that six civilians died and another seven were wounded in the attack on the hotel where police and investigators arrived on Sunday morning to clear the area of explosives.

Security forces, however, managed to rescue 151 guests, including 41 foreigners, and hotel staff, the Interior Ministry told the media.

''One foreigner was among the dead,'' the MoI official said without specifying the victim`s nationality.

"All hotel rooms have been cleared and searched one by one. The hotel is completely cleared and the operation has ended. None of the terrorists remains (alive) in the hotel," an official said.

The hotel, which was the target of a similar attack in June 2011 that left 21 dead including nine attackers, caters to wealthy Afghans and foreigners and often hosts private parties and official events such as press briefings, seminars and conferences.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier this month, 11 people, including five policemen, were killed and 25 were wounded after a suicide bomber detonated explosives near security forces guarding a demonstration in Kabul.

The attack comes just days after the US embassy in Kabul issued a warning about hotels in the city.

"We are aware of reports that extremist groups may be planning an attack against hotels in Kabul," the embassy said in an alert published on Thursday though it highlighted another hotel near the international airport as a possible target.

(With Agency inputs)