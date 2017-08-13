close
Karachi: Six members of a family burn to death

Rescue officials confirming the incident, said five persons were also wounded in the fire.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 12:46
Karachi: Six members of a family burn to death

Islamabad: Six members of a family, including children, were burnt to death after the van in which they were travelling caught fire in Karachi's Garden area.

Rescue officials confirming the incident, said five persons were also wounded in the fire.

The injured were admitted to the Jinnah Hospital.

Passersby began dousing the flames themselves as the van caught fire and rescued the trapped passengers.

Initial reports suggested that short-circuit could be the reason for the fire.

However, police is yet to determine the exact nature of the fire as investigations are under way.

Dawn quoted the injured family members as saying that there were 11 passengers in the van and they were on the way to a picnic.

Police officials said that the driver of the van suspiciously fled the scene is nowhere to be found. 

