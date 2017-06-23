close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Kazakhstan denies it's in talks to send troops to Syria

Kazakhstan is not conducting negotiations on sending peacekeeping troops to Syria and would only despatch troops there under a United Nations mandate.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 12:12

Astana : Kazakhstan is not conducting negotiations on sending peacekeeping troops to Syria and would only despatch troops there under a United Nations mandate, the Kazakh foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, Russia`s RIA news agency had quoted the head of the defence committee in the lower house of Russia`s parliament as saying that proposals were being drafted for troops from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to join a Russian-led peacekeeping operation in Syria.

TAGS

KazakhstanSyriaUnited NationsRussia

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

EuropeWorld

Two die in German storm as transport disrupted

Maharashtra

Farmers in three Marathwada villages create oasis in suicid...

World

Turkey has no plans to reassess military base in Qatar: Min...

Turkish woman assaulted for `wearing shorts in Ramadan` - Watch Video
WorldAsia

Turkish woman assaulted for `wearing shorts in Ramadan` - W...

Up above Mars so high: NASA&#039;s MRO captures Curiosity scaling the Martian surface! - See pic
Space

Up above Mars so high: NASA's MRO captures Curiosity s...

Reliance Jio replaces Huawei as the most favoured 4G/LTE data card vendor
Technology

Reliance Jio replaces Huawei as the most favoured 4G/LTE da...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video