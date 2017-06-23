Kazakhstan denies it's in talks to send troops to Syria

Astana : Kazakhstan is not conducting negotiations on sending peacekeeping troops to Syria and would only despatch troops there under a United Nations mandate, the Kazakh foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, Russia`s RIA news agency had quoted the head of the defence committee in the lower house of Russia`s parliament as saying that proposals were being drafted for troops from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to join a Russian-led peacekeeping operation in Syria.