Kenya election results not due before Friday: Polls chief

Kenya`s electoral commission said Thursday it only expects all presidential results to arrive at the national tallying centre by midday Friday for validation, and called for "restraint" from political parties.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 19:24
Nairobi: Kenya`s electoral commission said Thursday it only expects all presidential results to arrive at the national tallying centre by midday Friday for validation, and called for "restraint" from political parties.

Tensions are high after opposition candidate Raila Odinga rejected partial results and alleged there had been a massive hacking attack on the electronic vote tallying system.

Electoral commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati said: "Hacking was attempted but did not succeed, that is our position."

Odinga`s claims, as he fell behind incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta in provisional results, sparked angry protests Wednesday in which two protesters were shot dead by police. Another two people were shot dead by police for allegedly attacking a polling station.

"We ask all parties to continue to exercise restraint especially at this critical moment," said Chebukati.

"We are working hard to ensure that we get the final results within the shortest time possible. We expect that all the presidential results ... will reach the national tallying centre by 12 pm tomorrow (Friday)."

He said the results would be validated and that a final decision would be announced "soon thereafter."

