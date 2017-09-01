close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Kenya's Supreme Court declares presidential vote invalid, calls for new polls

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 16:08
Kenya&#039;s Supreme Court declares presidential vote invalid, calls for new polls
Judges stand in court as President Uhuru Kenyatta''s election win was declared invalid

Kenya`s Supreme Court on Friday declared President Uhuru Kenyatta`s election win invalid due to irregularities committed by the election board and ordered a new vote in 60 days.

The decision to cancel the vote result, the first of its kind in Kenya`s history, sets up a new race for the presidency between Kenyatta and veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga.

East Africa`s biggest economy has a history of disputed elections. A row over the 2007 poll, which Odinga challenged after being declared loser, was followed by weeks of ethnic bloodshed in which more than 1,200 were killed.

"The declaration (of Kenyatta`s win) is invalid, null and void," said Judge David Maranga, announcing the verdict backed by four out of the six judges.

"The first respondent (the election board) failed neglected or refused to conduct the presidential election in a manner consistent with the dictates of the constitution."

Many voters in the west of Kenya, Odinga`s stronghold, and along the coast, where there is also traditionally large support for the opposition, feel neglected by the central government and shut out of power. 

Odinga has contested the last three elections and lost each time. Each time, he has claimed the votes were marred by rigging. In 2013, the Supreme Court dismissed his petition.

This time, his team focused on proving that the process for tallying and transmitting results was flawed, rather than proving how much of the vote was rigged. 

TAGS

KenyaSupreme CourtPresident Uhuru Kenyatta

From Zee News

Shock as Kenya court cancels election result, demands re-run
World

Shock as Kenya court cancels election result, demands re-ru...

PM Narendra Modi to reshuffle Cabinet on September 3 – Third rejig since May 2014
India

PM Narendra Modi to reshuffle Cabinet on September 3 – Thir...

World

27,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar as bodies wash up, says U...

India

RSS meets in Vrindavan, Amit Shah attends

Three dead as Delhi&#039;s Ghazipur landfill site caves in
Delhi

Three dead as Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site caves in

India

President invites Swiss firms to join India initiatives

Puducherry

Blue Whale game suspected in death of MBA student

Rajasthan

Rajasthan BJP chief Ashok Parnami reviews 'Vistarak Yo...

iPhone 8 launch on September 12: Expected price, specs, features and more
Mobiles

iPhone 8 launch on September 12: Expected price, specs, fea...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Ken-Betwa project set to take off after PM Modi bats for river linking in India

In a first, former President Pranab Mukherjee tweets a selfie on Twitter

Dhoni makes 1 world record playing 300th ODI, misses out on other

Prices of LPG hiked by 14% for September

Body of missing Mumbai doctor found in drain

Priyanka Gandhi recovers from dengue, discharged from hospital