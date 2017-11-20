हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Kenya's Supreme Court upholds repeat presidential vote

Reuters| Last Updated: Nov 20, 2017, 14:48 PM IST
NAIROBI: Kenya`s Supreme Court on Monday upheld the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta in last month`s repeat presidential vote. 

Chief Justice David Maraga, announcing the verdict of all six of the judges, said the court dismissed the two legal challenges to the Oct. 26 vote. 

