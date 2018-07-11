Key political leader among those killed in blast at Pakistan's poll rally

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
At least four persons, including Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bilour, were killed in a suspected suicide blast in Peshawar.

At least four persons, including Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bilour, were killed in a suspected suicide blast at an election gathering in Pakistan's northwestern Peshawar city on Tuesday night.

Initial reports said more than a dozen people have been injured in the explosion in the Yakatoot area, who have been shifted to nearby Lady Reading Hospital.

The blast took place when Bilour along with ANP workers gathered for a party meeting.

Fireworks were being burst as Bilour arrived on the stage when the suicide bomber blew himself up. 

Bilour suffered serious injuries and was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds, the Dawn reported.

Rescue teams and law enforcement agencies have reached the site of the blast. Investigations into the incident are now underway.

Bilour was the son of senior ANP leader Bashir Ahmed Bilour who was also killed when a Pakistani Taliban bomber blew himself up at a party meet in Peshawar in 2012.

