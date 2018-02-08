Kidnapped model stuffed in suitcase, auctioned online as a sex slave for Rs 20 crore

Kidnappers of a 20-year-old Britain-based glamour model, who was allegedly abducted in Milan, stuffed her into a suitcase before trying to sell her online as a sex slave.

British model Chloe Ayling, mother of one, has recounted the horrific details of her ordeal.

Ayling was allegedly abducted in Milan by the kidnappers, who called her down for a fake photoshoot. After being injected with a horse tranquilliser, she was stuffed inside a big suitcase.

“A person wearing black gloves came up from behind and put one hand on my neck and the other on my mouth, while a second person, wearing a black balaclava, injected me in my right arm,” said Ayling in a statement to the police, published by the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

“I think I lost consciousness. When I woke up I was wearing a pink bodysuit and the socks I’m in now. I realised I was in the boot of a car, with my wrists and ankles tied and my mouth taped. I was inside a bag, with only a small hole that allowed me to breathe.”

She was reportedly taken to Borgial – an isolated village near Turin in northern Italy.

The abductors, a part the Black Death Group, then tried to sell her on the dark internet for nearly Rs 20 crores (£230,000) and also demanded that her agent pay a ransom.

She was reportedly released after the kidnappers realised laws forbade kidnapping mothers. She was asked to keep mum about the incident, and further asked her pay $50,0000 in BitCoins within a month.

Failing to do so will result in her death, warned the abductors in a letter.

After missing for two days, the agent then informed authorities.

The police have now arrested a 30-year-old Lukasz Pawel Herba in Britain on suspicion of kidnapping and extortion. At least three to four more persons are involved in the case, added cops.