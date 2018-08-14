हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kiki challenge

Kiki Challenge onboard Pakistan's PIA fight goes viral and authorities are not amused

In the Kiki challenge, the performer usually jumps out of a moving vehicle and dances to Canadian rapper Drake's song 'In My Feelings'. 

Kiki Challenge onboard Pakistan&#039;s PIA fight goes viral and authorities are not amused
Pic courtesy: PIA twitter

ISLAMABAD: A tourist's Kiki Challenge onboard a Pakistani flight has landed the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in trouble with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). 

The Polish tourist, Eva zu Beck, did the popular viral video challenge inside the aircraft with the Pakistani national flag. She was also sporting a dark green dress, similar in colour to the national flag. 

The tourist later released the video of her dancing on her personal blog. 

The airlines also posted a tweet with Beck's photo stating that they intend to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day in a new avatar. 

“Eva zu Beck from Poland/England is a Global Citizen travelling around the world, but now her heart is set on Pakistan! She has been exploring Pakistan flying #PIA. She will be celebrating Independence Day in a style never before attempted in the world! Stay tuned for updates,” tweeted the PIA on its official handle.

The promotional video quickly went viral, drawing both flak and criticism from several counters. 

And soon, the country's highest anti-graft body NAB ordered probe against the PIA for allegedly bringing disgrace to the flag and abuse of power. The video has now been pulled down and the tourist has posted an apology video.

“Hi everyone. Quick announcement to explain what happened with the PIA Kiki Challenge video. And of course I’ll continue to explore all the beauty of Pakistan,” Eva zu Beck wrote on Facebook.

In the Kiki challenge, the performer usually jumps out of a moving vehicle and dances to Canadian rapper Drake's song "In My Feelings". 

 

Kiki challenge PIA Pakistan Pakistan International Airlines National Accountability Bureau NAB

