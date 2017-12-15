Kim gets North Korea’s senior most military officer executed: Reports

A key member of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un’s inner circle has reportedly been executed. Hwang Pyong-so, a powerful military figure in the North Korean regime mysteriously went missing from public life, leading to speculations over his execution.

According to reports, Hwang held the senior most position, after the supreme commander, in the isolated country’s military.

Hwang went missing on October 13 amid reports of allegations of bribery against him. His deputy, Kim Won-hong, has also reportedly been sent to prison by the dictator.

Apart from Hwang, the North Korean dictator has ordered as many as seven executions/killings since 2014. Kim Jong-un’s half brother Kim Jong-nam was also assassinated in Malaysia reportedly on the dictator’s order.

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's spy agency reported Hwang and his deputy, Kim Won-hong, were expelled from the military's General Politico Bureau and "punished."

The agency added it was looking into details about their punishment.The news agency reported that Kim Won-hong was sentenced to one of North Korea's prison camps.

As for Hwang, reports said that Jong-un has indeed killed him.Kim has previously killed his enemies via a variety of gruesome methods, including shooting them with anti-aircraft weaponry at a close distance and feeding them to a pack of ravenous dogs.

(With ANI inputs)