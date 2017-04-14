Kosovo warns of Easter attack plots, beefs up security
Pristina: Kosovo warned on Friday of possible attacks against senior politicians and Kosovan institutions during the Easter holiday, a day after the US Embassy in Pristina alerted its citizens to the risk of violence.
There were increased police patrols on the capital`s streets and two officers told Reuters their shifts had been extended to 12 hours from the usual eight for the next few days.
The government gave no details about who was plotting the potential attacks.
"Groups have planned to commit (violent) acts against some institutional and political leaders of Kosovo," the government said in a statement.
Kosovo is grappling with the threat posed by Kosovars loyal to Islamic state. A total of 300 Kosovars went to Syria to fight alongside Islamic State and local and international intelligence agencies are concerned about those returning home from combat zones.
In November, police in Kosovo arrested 19 people on suspicion of having links with Islamic State and planning attacks.
Those behind the attack threats "may be linked with people already incriminated in the conflicts outside Kosovo and also with some particular countries aiming to destabilise Kosovo," the government statement said.
In its notice, the US Embassy said that "terrorists in the region have previously sought to attack soft targets" such as churches, shopping malls and sports arenas.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 with the backing of the West and relations between the two remain strained. In 2015, Pristina adopted a law introducing jail terms of up to 15 years for anyone convicted of fighting in wars abroad.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- When will India adopt America-Israel policy on terrorism?
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith not bothered about MS Dhoni's form woes
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH