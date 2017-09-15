close
Kremlin calls North Korea's latest missile launch another 'provocation'

The Kremlin said on Friday that North Korea`s latest missile test was part of a series of unacceptable provocations and that the United Nations Security Council was united in believing such launches should not be taking place.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 17:35

Moscow: The Kremlin said on Friday that North Korea`s latest missile test was part of a series of unacceptable provocations and that the United Nations Security Council was united in believing such launches should not be taking place.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comments to reporters on a conference call after Pyongyang fired a missile that flew over Japan`s northern Hokkaido far out into the Pacific Ocean on Friday, deepening tension after its recent test of its most powerful nuclear bomb.

"In Russia we are deeply concerned about these provocative launches which are further stoking tensions. Clearly demonstrating that our position is that such launches are unacceptable is the most tangible thing we can do right now," said Peskov.

"Judging by the United Nations` Security Council, that is a unanimous point of view which unites Security Council members."

Peskov also said that President Vladimir Putin was expected to attend the Zapad-2017 military exercises on Monday and would observe the war games from a command centre near St Petersburg.

The war games have stirred unease in some countries because Russian troops and military hardware will be training inside Belarus, a Russian ally which borders Ukraine as well as NATO member states Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

Peskov said that Putin had held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier on Friday. He did not provide further details.

KremlinNorth KoreaMissile launchUnited NationsSecurity Council

