Kremlin denies Russia violates sanctions on North Korea

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, asked about allegations that Russia is re-exporting North Korean coal, said on Friday that Russia abides by norms of international law.
"Russia is a responsible member of the international community," he told reporters at a conference call.
Reuters reported earlier that North Korea had shipped coal to Russia last year which was then delivered to South Korea and Japan in a likely violation of UN sanctions.