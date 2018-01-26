हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Kremlin denies Russia violates sanctions on North Korea

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, asked about allegations that Russia is re-exporting North Korean coal, said on Friday that Russia abides by norms of international law.

Reuters| Updated: Jan 26, 2018, 17:14 PM IST
Comments |
Kremlin denies Russia violates sanctions on North Korea

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, asked about allegations that Russia is re-exporting North Korean coal, said on Friday that Russia abides by norms of international law.

"Russia is a responsible member of the international community," he told reporters at a conference call.

Reuters reported earlier that North Korea had shipped coal to Russia last year which was then delivered to South Korea and Japan in a likely violation of UN sanctions.
 

Tags:
KremlinNorth KoreaRussiaUN sanctionsSouth Korea
Next
Story

Despite sanctions, North Korea exported coal to South Korea and Japan via Russia: Sources

Trending