Kremlin says widespread Russian forces no longer needed in Syria
There is a no longer the need for widely-deployed Russian military forces in Syria, Kremlin spokesman has said.
Dec 12, 2017
Moscow: There is a no longer the need for widely-deployed Russian military forces in Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered "a significant part" of Moscow`s military contingent to start withdrawing from Syria on Monday, declaring their work largely done.
Peskov said Russia would still use targeted air strikes against terrorists in Syria if needed.