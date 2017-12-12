हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Kremlin says widespread Russian forces no longer needed in Syria

There is a no longer the need for widely-deployed Russian military forces in Syria, Kremlin spokesman has said.

Reuters| Updated: Dec 12, 2017, 15:38 PM IST
Moscow: There is a no longer the need for widely-deployed Russian military forces in Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered "a significant part" of Moscow`s military contingent to start withdrawing from Syria on Monday, declaring their work largely done.

Peskov said Russia would still use targeted air strikes against terrorists in Syria if needed.

