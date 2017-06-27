Kremlin slams US 'threats' against Syria's Bashar al-Assad
Russia on Tuesday denounced US "threats" against the Syrian regime after the White House said leader Bashar al-Assad may be preparing another chemical attack and would face a "heavy price".
"We consider such threats against the Syrian leadership to be unacceptable," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.