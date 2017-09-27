close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Kurdistan rejects Iraq's demand to hand over airports, Baghdad readies air ban

In accordance with the Iraqi CAA`s directive, regional airlines began altering their flight schedules. 

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 20:23

Iraq: The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesday rejected an Iraqi central government ultimatum to hand control of its international airports to Baghdad after Kurds voted to create an independent state in a disputed referendum. 

The escalating crisis threatened to strand expatriates, diplomats and aid workers stationed in Erbil, the seat of the autonomous Kurdish government and a hub for humanitarian activities in northern Iraq. 

Reacting to the referendum held on Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi demanded the Kurds cede control of the Erbil and Sulaimaniya airports by Friday or face a suspension of direct international flights to and from the region. 

KRG Transport Minister Mowlud Murad said he would not give into the ultimatum and that he hoped to resolve the crisis through dialogue with his Iraqi counterparts.
Abadi`s decision "will hurt Kurdistan`s economy," he said. 

Murad added that retaining control of the airports and keeping flights to and from the capital was important for the continuing fight against Islamic State militants. 

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) notified international airline companies on Wednesday that international flights to and from Erbil and the region`s second-largest city, Sulaimaniya, would be suspended from 1500 GMT. Only domestic flights run by Iraqi carriers will be allowed to continue operating. 

In accordance with the Iraqi CAA`s directive, regional airlines began altering their flight schedules. 

Lebanon`s Middle East Airlines said it would shelve its daily flight to Erbil, which has a sizeable Lebanese community. Egypt`s flag carrier EgyptAir said it would also suspend flights starting Friday, two company sources told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Turkey`s budget carrier Pegasus said it would stop accepting bookings for flights to Erbil, though it has not yet cancelled flights. Before doing so, the airline said it would await a decision from the Turkish CAA.

Flydubai’s flight to Erbil on Friday will operate according to schedule, a spokesperson for the carrier said. It is scheduled to land ahead of the planned suspension.

"We are aware of the situation and are liaising with our local representative regarding our operations from 30 September," the spokesperson said.

Last week, Iran said it would halt flights to Kurdistan at the request of the Iraqi government. Among other airlines flying to Erbil are Qatar Airways, Royal Jordanian, Turkish Airlines and Austrian. 
At Wednesday`s press conference, Transport Minister Murad said he as yet had no concrete advice for foreigners in the region.

Nevertheless, people began making plans to leave, as the suspension looked increasingly likely to take effect on Friday.

TAGS

KurdistanIraqBaghdadair banHaider al-AbadiSulaimaniya airportsTurkey

From Zee News

Rahul visits three temples, Congress says it&#039;s to &#039;counter&#039; BJP-RSS&#039; Hindutva line
Gujarat

Rahul visits three temples, Congress says it's to...

Maharashtra

Police custody of Iqbal Kaskar, two others extended by four...

World

Anger in France over schoolgirl 'consensual' sex...

Nirmala Sitharaman chairs first DAC, clears sonars, missiles for Navy
India

Nirmala Sitharaman chairs first DAC, clears sonars, missile...

Goa

Sonia Gandhi on private visit to Goa

India

RSS Vijayadashmi event: Dalit religious Leader to be chief...

India assures support to Syria in the fight against terrorism
India

India assures support to Syria in the fight against terrori...

EuropeWorld

Angela Merkel welcomes Macron's 'European passion...

Back of armed militancy broken, time ripe for political initiative in Kashmir: Army general
Jammu and Kashmir

Back of armed militancy broken, time ripe for political ini...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi