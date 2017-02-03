Kuwait bans 5 Muslim majority countries: Pakistan envoy `rejects report`
Kuwait City/Karachi: Pakistan on Wednesday rejected reports of a visa ban by Kuwait on its nationals.
Earlier this week, reports had claimed that the Kuwaiti government has now told would-be migrants from the five banned nations to not apply for visas.
Pakistani Ambassador in Kuwait Ghulam Dastagir has termed news on social media about the ban as baseless, adding that similar news had cropped up in 2011, Geo News reported.
With this, Kuwait will be the only nation to prohibit the entry of Syrian nationals prior to Trump’s executive action. Kuwait City had earlier issued a suspension of visas for all Syrians in 2011.
On Wednesday, IANS quoted Russian news agency Sputnik International to say that Kuwait has banned nationals from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan. It said the ban included on tourism, visit and trade visas as well as visas sponsored by spouses.
The ban was attributed to the "difficult security conditions" in the five countries by the Russian agency.
