close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Kuwait offers to mediate in Qatar crisis

Kuwait has offered to mediate in the crisis between Qatar and its estranged Arab neighbours, a media report said on Tuesday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 18:30

Doha: Kuwait has offered to mediate in the crisis between Qatar and its estranged Arab neighbours, a media report said on Tuesday.

The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah, asked his Qatari counterpart, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to exercise self-control and refrain from taking steps which could worsen the situation, the Kuwaiti news agency Kuna reported.

Following the telephonic conversation, Al Thani decided to postpone the speech he had planned to give to the Qatari people following the diplomatic crisis, Efe news reported. 

This was to give the Kuwait Emir the time to make contacts with the parties of the conflict and try to contain the damage, a Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry statement said.

Following the diplomatic crisis, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah.

Oman, which has not joined the diplomatic boycott, has mediated in other times in regional conflicts such as the war in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain announced on Monday they had cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, whom they accuse of supporting terrorism and undermining stability in the region. Libya and the Maldives followed suit.

TAGS

KuwaitQatar crisisArab neighboursEmir of KuwaitSheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-SabahQatari counterpartTamim Bin Hamad Al ThaniKuwaiti Foreign Ministry

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

This Kerala school uniform triggers social media storm — Know why
Kerala

This Kerala school uniform triggers social media storm — Kn...

CBI issues statement on raids against NDTV&#039;s Prannoy Roy, here&#039;s what the agency has to say - FULL TEXT
India

CBI issues statement on raids against NDTV's Prannoy R...

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gets flipped off in New...
World

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gets flipped off in New...

Medical fitness compulsory for this year's Amarnath Ya...
Jammu and Kashmir

Medical fitness compulsory for this year's Amarnath Ya...

Sher Bahadur Deuba elected as 40th Prime Minister of Nepal
WorldAsia

Sher Bahadur Deuba elected as 40th Prime Minister of Nepal

15 held in Bengaluru, Rs 5.75 crore in scrapped notes seize...
Karnataka

15 held in Bengaluru, Rs 5.75 crore in scrapped notes seize...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video