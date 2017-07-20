close
Kuwait 'takes actions' on diplomatic relationship with Iran

Last year Kuwait convicted a group of men - one Iranian and the rest Kuwaiti - of spying for Iran and Lebanese Shi`ite Muslim group Hezbollah.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 15:55

Dubai: Kuwait has taken unspecified "actions" regarding its diplomatic relationship with Iran following a court case ruling last year, a Kuwaiti government official said on Thursday, after Arab media said parts of Tehran's representation in Kuwait had been shut.

"The government of the state of Kuwait decided to take actions in accordance with diplomatic norms and in abidance with the Vienna conventions with regards to its relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran," following the court ruling, acting Information Minister Sheikh Mohammad al-Mubarak al-Sabah said.

He gave no further details.

