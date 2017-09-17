close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Kuwait to expel North Korean diplomats, stops issuing visas

The decision comes after Kuwait stopped issuing new visas for North Koreans citing its U.N. sanctions implementation report.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 20:15

Pyongyang: Kuwait has decided to expel North Korea's diplomatic staff, including the ambassador, from the oil-rich country.

The decision comes after Kuwait stopped issuing new visas for North Koreans citing its U.N. sanctions implementation report, Local media reports.

Kuwait, in its report submitted to the U.N. Security Council, stated that it has decided to cut the number of North Korean diplomats in the country to four from the current nine, Yonhap reported. Thousands of North Korean laborers are working in Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The move is in line with UNSC Resolution 2321 adopted last year to punish North Korea's fifth nuclear test. On Monday, the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted ninth sanctions resolution against North Korea over the country's sixth and most powerful nuclear test on September 3, imposing a ban on the country's textile exports and capping imports of crude oil.

TAGS

KuwaitPyongyangNorth KoreaQatarUnited Arab EmiratesUNSC

From Zee News

AmericasWorld

Donald Trump tweets about North Korea's 'Rocket M...

Kerala

Vengara bypoll: LDF announces candidate

Chhattisgarh

10,000 toilets built in 10-days in Chhattisgarh

Manish Tewari uses offensive language for &#039;bhakts&#039;; BJP slams Congress leader
India

Manish Tewari uses offensive language for 'bhakts...

Russia rejects allegation it bombed US-backed fighters in Syria
World

Russia rejects allegation it bombed US-backed fighters in S...

Iran leader Khamenei warns against US &#039;wrong move&#039; on nuclear deal
World

Iran leader Khamenei warns against US 'wrong move...

Haryana

'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' has helped improve sex...

Jharkhand

BJP trying to transform 'Swaraj into Suraj' in Jh...

UP govt extends deadline for registration of madrassas by 15 days
Uttar Pradesh

UP govt extends deadline for registration of madrassas by 1...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi