Kuwait to expel North Korean diplomats, stops issuing visas

Pyongyang: Kuwait has decided to expel North Korea's diplomatic staff, including the ambassador, from the oil-rich country.

The decision comes after Kuwait stopped issuing new visas for North Koreans citing its U.N. sanctions implementation report, Local media reports.

Kuwait, in its report submitted to the U.N. Security Council, stated that it has decided to cut the number of North Korean diplomats in the country to four from the current nine, Yonhap reported. Thousands of North Korean laborers are working in Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The move is in line with UNSC Resolution 2321 adopted last year to punish North Korea's fifth nuclear test. On Monday, the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted ninth sanctions resolution against North Korea over the country's sixth and most powerful nuclear test on September 3, imposing a ban on the country's textile exports and capping imports of crude oil.