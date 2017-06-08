close
Kuwait's emir meets with Qatari leader amid diplomatic rift

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 09:27

Dubai: Kuwait's emir has travelled to Qatar and met that country's leader as part of his efforts to mediate an end to a crisis that's seen Arab nations cut ties to the energy-rich country and attempt to isolate it.

Kuwait's Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah was met planeside by Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, when he arrived last night.

The two held talks, though details of their discussions were not released.

Sheikh Sabah earlier yesterday travelled to Dubai where he met with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who also serves as prime minister and vice president of the UAE.

Sheikh Sabah also has travelled to Saudi Arabia in his efforts.

