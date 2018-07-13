हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lamborghini Performante

Lamborghini Performante worth crores charred in gas station fire

A minivan drove off with the hose still connected, spilling fuel on the engine bay of the supercar and setting it ablaze.

Photo courtesy: Instagram/parker.exotics

Never drive away a car which still has the fuel hose attached to it.

The most basic of do's and dont's was ignored by a minivan driver who carelessly drove his vehicle away with the fuel pipe still attached at a petrol pump in United States' Missouri. And in his wake, the driver caused a massive fire as fuel gushed out of the pump and on to the hot engine bay of a Lamborghini parked at the station - immediately setting it ablaze.

Local media reports that the drivers of two Lamborghini Performante - worth US $400,000 - had gone into the convenience store of the petrol pump to buy water after competing in a rallying event. Since they had just participated in the event, the bonnet of the supercars was still hot - a major reason why once fuel spilled on it, one of the Lamborghinis caught fire. The other was covered in ash but reportedly suffered no major damage.

The incident was captured on video by people passing by and many of them posted images and videos on social media. An eyewitness claimed he saw the minivan exiting the petrol pump with the fuel hose still attached which led the incident.

 

 

While local police authorities have located the driver of the minivan, his details have not been revealed.

As for the two occupants of the supercar, it was a narrow escape and no one was injured in the incident. The car itself was completely charred and there is nothing that can be salvaged from it.

