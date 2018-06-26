हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Landslide in nepal

Landslide kills 3 family members in Nepal

The landslide also caused damage to the Bahrakot Primary School at Bareng rural municipality.

Landslide kills 3 family members in Nepal
Representational Image

Kathmandu: A huge landslide triggered by torrential rains in Nepal has killed three persons of a family, including a girl, police said.

The landslide hit Dhullu Banskot last night and swept away the home of the family while they were asleep.

The bodies of the victims identified as 40-year-old Bishnu Bahadur Chhetri, his 30-year-old wife Bishnu Maya and their six-month-old daughter Sonia have been pulled out of the debris, police said.

A cowshed near the house was swept away, they added.

The landslide also caused damage to the Bahrakot Primary School at Bareng rural municipality.

At least 36 people were killed in floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall in several districts across Nepal in August last year.

Tags:
Landslide in nepaldeath due to landslideKathmanduHeavy rainsBahrakot Primary School at Barenglandslide damage

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close