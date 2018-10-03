Large Indian group 'takes over' luxury cruise with scantily-clad dancers: Report

It was a nightmare for several Australians on board a luxury cruise as their journey was reportedly ruined by more than 1000 Indians. According to a report in Australia-based 9News, the Indian group literally hijacked the pool deck and bars on the cruise.

The report said that they even brought with them Burlesque dancers and skimpily-dressed women along on the lavish Voyager of the Seas cruise. Families on board the cruise had to rush to their rooms to escape the trouble and embarrassment.

9News report further said that the lunch and dinner buffet was also off limits for the passengers the Indian group ran amok, accounting for more than one third of the cruise’s capacity.

It also quoted some passengers as alleging that they used their mobile phones to film young girls on board the cruise. One of the girls, who alleged that she along with her friends was filmed, was quoted as saying, “Cameras everywhere, everyone had a camera in their hand”.

The cruise company later launched an investigation into the incident after a number of complaints by the passengers. The company had to even refund the ticket amounts to the agitated passengers.

Royal Caribbean International, which runs the luxury cruise, refunded the whole ticket amount to the passengers and offered apologies to them for their horrific experience. The company also issued a statement: “We operate with the safety of our guests and crew as our highest priority, and are currently looking into all guest feedback regarding this incident to ensure it does not happen again.”