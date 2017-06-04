Largest Asian cruise ship starts maiden voyage

Qingdao: Norwegian Joy, the largest cruise ship in Asia and custom-built for Chinese market, began its maiden voyage from east China's Qingdao City on Saturday.

Norwegian Joy is capable of accommodating nearly 5,000 passengers and 1,900 crew members. A total of 28 restaurants on-board offer international dining, Xinhua reported.

A two-level Kart racing track, virtual reality games, and Broadway musical shows are provided for entertainment.

Qingdao international cruise homeport has three exclusive berths for cruise ships, with a maximum customs clearance capacity of 3,000 to 4,000 people per hour.

A total of 171 ships with 300,000 passengers onboard have been received so far, according to Liu Min, spokesperson of Qingdao Port Group.

The port is currently operating 15 routes in cooperation with seven cruise companies across the globe. Over 100 ships are expected to berth and depart the port in 2017.