close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Largest Asian cruise ship starts maiden voyage

Qingdao international cruise homeport has three exclusive berths for cruise ships, with a maximum customs clearance capacity of 3,000 to 4,000 people per hour.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 08:45
Largest Asian cruise ship starts maiden voyage

Qingdao: Norwegian Joy, the largest cruise ship in Asia and custom-built for Chinese market, began its maiden voyage from east China's Qingdao City on Saturday.

Norwegian Joy is capable of accommodating nearly 5,000 passengers and 1,900 crew members. A total of 28 restaurants on-board offer international dining, Xinhua reported.

A two-level Kart racing track, virtual reality games, and Broadway musical shows are provided for entertainment.

Qingdao international cruise homeport has three exclusive berths for cruise ships, with a maximum customs clearance capacity of 3,000 to 4,000 people per hour.

A total of 171 ships with 300,000 passengers onboard have been received so far, according to Liu Min, spokesperson of Qingdao Port Group.

The port is currently operating 15 routes in cooperation with seven cruise companies across the globe. Over 100 ships are expected to berth and depart the port in 2017. 

TAGS

ChinaQingdao cityNorwegian JoyQingdao Port GroupInternational Cruise

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Sher Bahadur Deuba becomes sole candidate for Nepal PM
WorldAsia

Sher Bahadur Deuba becomes sole candidate for Nepal PM

Six dead, 21 injured in attack on Mexican bar
AmericasWorld

Six dead, 21 injured in attack on Mexican bar

Fighting continues in Yemen, 30 killed
WorldAsia

Fighting continues in Yemen, 30 killed

Hundreds march in US demanding Donald Trump investigation
AmericasWorld

Hundreds march in US demanding Donald Trump investigation

UP: 24 police outposts to be set up on Lucknow-Agra express...
Uttar Pradesh

UP: 24 police outposts to be set up on Lucknow-Agra express...

Constable held for death threat call to Delhi CM
Delhi

Constable held for death threat call to Delhi CM

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video