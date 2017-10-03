Las Vegas attack: Shocked celebrities demand greater gun control

WASHINGTON: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and host of other celebrities have urged US leaders to act to tighten gun laws following the carnage in Las Vegas.

Also, many other artists voiced shock at the deadliest shooting in modern US history.

At least 59 people were killed and 527 injured when a gunman opened fire on concert-goers Sunday night in Las Vegas.

However, US President Donald Trump, though condemning the massacre, refrained from addressing calls for gun control or the motives for the shooting.

Following are messages on Twitter by some of the celebs:

This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017

My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 2, 2017

Sensible gun control NOW. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2017

There is a mass shooting epidemic in America & Congress through the NRA is virtually in business with the murderers. Congress is complicit. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 3, 2017

Saying a prayer for all the victims & their loved ones, also for the residents & visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 2, 2017

There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 2, 2017

The gun industry is a far greater national security threat than any overseas terror org. That's why most Americans want better #guncontrol. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) October 2, 2017

If #guncontrol isn't the answer, I'd like US leaders to address what is. Why is US a world leader in gun violence. How can we stop this? — Nazanin Boniadi (@NazaninBoniadi) October 3, 2017

If you’re in the military, a veteran a current or former police officer-& you support #GunControlNow please contact me. We need your help. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 2, 2017

Sending love to those involved in the tragedy in Vegas. How someone is allowed to own so many guns? How can they allow that? #GunControlNow — Cobie Smulders (@CobieSmulders) October 3, 2017

Who can I talk to about restricting gun access and increasing funding for mental health care? I want to live free from fear. #GunControlNow — Caterina Scorsone (@caterinatweets) October 2, 2017