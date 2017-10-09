close
Las Vegas Massacre: Gunman Paddock's cryptic note decoded

Earlier, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD) Sheriff Lombardo confirmed that the paper was not a suicide note.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 14:08

Las Vegas: Investigators probing last week`s Las Vegas massacre have decoded the cryptic note, full of random numbers that was found in the shooter's hotel room.

The mystery piece of paper, found in gunman Stephen Paddock`s hotel suite, contained calculations pertaining to the distance and trajectory from his 32nd-floor window to the crowd of concertgoers he targeted below.

Earlier, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD) Sheriff Lombardo confirmed that the paper was not a suicide note.

The authorities have turned to the shooter's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, hoping to get clues about Paddock's motives and what may have sparked the deadliest mass shooting in the modern U.S. history.

The authorities have turned to the shooter's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, hoping to get clues about Paddock`s motives and what may have sparked the deadliest mass shooting in the modern US history.

The 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was holed up in a high-rise hotel overlooking the Las Vegas Strip and opened fire on concertgoers at a country music festival, in which 59 people were killed and more than 500 others injured.

The police believe Paddock acted alone.Investigators recovered 42 firearms, an assortment of explosives and several thousand rounds of ammunition from his Las Vegas hotel room and his Mesquite home.

