हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Last photo of a gangster couple, clicked before they were killed, goes viral

A photograph of a loved-up gangster couple, that was clicked shortly before they were gunned down, has gone viral.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 07, 2017, 10:43 AM IST
Comments |
Last photo of a gangster couple, clicked before they were killed, goes viral
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@2peterswift

A photograph of a loved-up gangster couple, that was clicked shortly before they were gunned down, has gone viral.

Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow reportedly committed 13 murders, several robberies and burglaries. They believed to have met in Texas in the year 1930.

The duo's last picture spots them kissing in Missouri, reported Mail Online.

Parker and Barrow became infamous because of their two-year crime spree from 1932 to 1934.

The gangster couple reportedly travelled across America's Midwest and South, robbing banks, stores and killing whoever got in their way.

Tags:
TexasBonnie ParkerClyde BarrowMissouriAmerica's Midwest and South
Next
Story

Second death in Canada during skiing this year, 17-year-old German dies after crash

Trending