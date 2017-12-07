Last photo of a gangster couple, clicked before they were killed, goes viral

A photograph of a loved-up gangster couple, that was clicked shortly before they were gunned down, has gone viral.

Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow reportedly committed 13 murders, several robberies and burglaries. They believed to have met in Texas in the year 1930.

The duo's last picture spots them kissing in Missouri, reported Mail Online.

ICYMI: recycleamericaradioshow Unearthed photo shows Bonnie and Clyde's embrace right before bloody death https://t.co/3VgglfuIQ5 https://t.co/8kPXW1GXt5 pic.twitter.com/qdW8ZBLwzL — Peter Swifen (@2peterswift) December 7, 2017

Parker and Barrow became infamous because of their two-year crime spree from 1932 to 1934.

The gangster couple reportedly travelled across America's Midwest and South, robbing banks, stores and killing whoever got in their way.