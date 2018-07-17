हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kilauea valcano

Lava bomb hits Hawaii tour boat, 23 injured

Kilauea erupted in early May, sending a smouldering flow of lava into residential areas on the Big Island. 

Lava bomb hits Hawaii tour boat, 23 injured

Honolulu: At least 23 people were injured when a lava bomb hit a tour boat in Hawaii, according to fire officials. The lava bomb or a flying chunk of molten rock, punctured the boat`s roof on Monday after which it returned to Wailoa Harbour, CNN quoted the Hawaii County Fire Department as saying.

Of the injured, one woman in her 20s was in serious condition with a fractured femur.

It was unclear exactly where or when the incident occurred. But from where lava from the Kilauea volcano is hitting the ocean to the harbour is about an hour`s boat ride, depending on waves.

Kilauea erupted in early May, sending a smouldering flow of lava into residential areas on the Big Island. Kilauea was still erupting lava as of Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Meanwhile, the lava has also created a tiny new island off the coast of Hawaii.

The island is part of the lava flow that extends underwater away from the coastline, according to the USGS.

If the lava flow stays active, the island will probably connect to the coastline. If not, it might erode away because of wave action. The agency said the island is just a few metres offshore, and about 20 to 30 feet in diameter.

Tags:
Kilauea valcanoLava bombHawaii

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close