close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Lebanon Army declares pause in offensive against Islamic State on Syria

Lebanon`s Army on Sunday announced a pause in its offensive against Islamic State group militants along the border with Syria to allow for negotiations on troops held hostage since 2014.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 10:37

Beirut: Lebanon`s Army on Sunday announced a pause in its offensive against Islamic State group militants along the border with Syria to allow for negotiations on troops held hostage since 2014.

The armed forces launched their campaign against IS militants entrenched in the mountainous Jurud Ras Baalbek and Jurud al-Qaa areas on Lebanon`s eastern border on August 19.

"The army command announces a ceasefire beginning at 7:00 am (0400 GMT) to make way for the last phase of negotiations linked to the fate of the kidnapped soldiers," it said in a statement.

Nine troops are believed to still be held by IS after militants overran the town of Arsal along the Lebanese border in August 2014 and kidnapped 30 soldiers and police.

Four were killed by their captors and a fifth died of his wounds while 16 were released in a prisoner swap in December 2015.

The army has said the remaining missing troops were its "top concern" in its offensive against an estimated 600 IS fighters in the hilly border region.

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah launched its own simultaneous attack against IS from the Syrian side of the border in an area known as west Qalamun.

Hezbollah`s War Media channel also announced a freeze in fighting on Sunday.

It said the unilateral pause was "in the framework of a comprehensive agreement to end the battle in west Qalamun against Daesh (IS)."

Lebanon`s army has insisted it is not coordinating its assault with Hezbollah.

TAGS

LebanonIslamic stateSyriaHezbollah

From Zee News

Sasikala&#039;s nephew Dhinakaran removes Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami from Salem district secretary post
Tamil Nadu

Sasikala's nephew Dhinakaran removes Tamil Nadu CM Pal...

Haryana peaceful, curfew relaxed in Panchkula, Sirsa; death toll at 36
Haryana

Haryana peaceful, curfew relaxed in Panchkula, Sirsa; death...

Storm Harvey threatens Texas with &#039;catastrophic&#039; floods, one dead
AmericasWorld

Storm Harvey threatens Texas with 'catastrophic'...

Aarti performed at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai - Watch
Maharashtra

Aarti performed at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai - Watch

Lalu Yadav&#039;s ‘Desh Bachao, BJP Bhagao’ rally today; Sonia, Rahul and Mayawati to give it a miss
India

Lalu Yadav's ‘Desh Bachao, BJP Bhagao’ rally today; So...

France&#039;s Emmanuel Macron sees popularity fall to 40 per cent: Poll
EuropeWorld

France's Emmanuel Macron sees popularity fall to 40 pe...

Surat`s lad becomes India`s youngest to clear CA, CS, CMA
Education

Surat`s lad becomes India`s youngest to clear CA, CS, CMA

52 infant deaths reported at MGM Medical College in Jamshedpur
Jharkhand

52 infant deaths reported at MGM Medical College in Jamshed...

BJP chief Amit Shah to visit Mumbai today
India

BJP chief Amit Shah to visit Mumbai today

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India