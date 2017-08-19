Lebanon Army says to begin offensive against Islamic State on Syria border
The Lebanese Army announced Saturday the start of an offensive against the Islamic State (IS) group close to the Syrian border in the east of the country, where jihadists have been operating for several years.
"In the name of Lebanon, in the name of kidnapped Lebanese soldiers, in the name of martyrs of the army, I announce that (this) operation.... has started," said army chief General Joseph Aoun.