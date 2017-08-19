close
Lebanon Army says to begin offensive against Islamic State on Syria border

The Lebanese Army announced Saturday the start of an offensive against the Islamic State (IS) group close to the Syrian border in the east of the country, where jihadists have been operating for several years.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 09:18

Beirut: The Lebanese Army announced Saturday the start of an offensive against the Islamic State (IS) group close to the Syrian border in the east of the country, where jihadists have been operating for several years.

"In the name of Lebanon, in the name of kidnapped Lebanese soldiers, in the name of martyrs of the army, I announce that (this) operation.... has started," said army chief General Joseph Aoun.

LebanonIslamic stateSyria

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India